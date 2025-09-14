Google Nano Banana, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, transforms photos and text prompts into 3D figurines. Easily create anime figures, plush toys, and more on Google AI Studio, joining a global trend of digital art.

Google Nano Banana, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, is revolutionizing how anyone can create 3D figurines from simple photos and text prompts. Available on Google AI Studio, this user-friendly tool lets people transform pictures into stunning digital collectibles, ranging from anime-inspired figures to plush toys and heroic superhero models. By making advanced image editing accessible to all, Nano Banana is sparking a fresh wave of creativity in digital art and social media trends worldwide.

Creating 3D figurines with Google Nano Banana couldn’t be easier. Simply upload a photo, add a descriptive prompt, and watch as the AI crafts professional-looking 3D models in seconds. Whether imagining yourself as a collectible figurine, turning your pet into a designer toy, or designing fantasy avatars, the tool’s intuitive interface and powerful features are capturing the imagination of creative communities everywhere.

17 Creative Prompts for Your 3D Figurines

Design a 1/7 scale commercial figurine of the character in the photo, realistic style, placed on a computer desk with a clear acrylic base and original art on a packaging box nearby. Create a cute plush toy version with an oversized head, simple clothing, fuzzy fabric texture, soft lighting, and a plain backdrop. Turn the photo into an anime-style figurine, with a vibrant pose, manga background, neon lighting, on a clear base. Make a dynamic superhero action figure, complete with a cape, and comic book packaging beside it. Transform the image into a 3D game character standing on a pixelated platform with gaming props. Render a photorealistic animal figurine sitting on a shelf, with tiny accessories like food bowls or toys, in bright colors. Create an astronaut collectible in a spacesuit, posed on a moon base with a galaxy-themed backdrop. Model a pop star figurine performing on a mini stage, mic in hand, with concert lighting and music notes. Design a fantasy character holding weapons like a sword or staff, set in a magical forest with glow effects. Craft a businessperson desk figurine, dressed in a suit with a laptop and stack of books nearby. Stylize the photo as a hologram-model figure with transparent sci-fi aesthetics displayed on a tech table. Make a sports star collectible in jersey, celebrating on a mini stadium base with a trophy. Convert the image into a playful cartoon figurine with oversized shoes and comic props. Render a pet toy collectible with a bandana or collar, posed on a pet bed background engaging in a playful stance. Produce a historic figure model with period costumes, an old map backdrop, and a “Limited Edition” stand. Create a retro 1980s-style figurine wearing neon jackets, large sunglasses, standing next to a vintage boombox. Design a disco-era toy with glittery clothes, platform shoes, and a shiny disco ball base.

Retro-Inspired Nano Banana Figurine Ideas

Pop art-style figurines with bold hues, halftone dots, and comic speech bubbles.

1950s diner-themed collectibles with checkered floors, soda fountains, and red booths.

1970s hippie figurines featuring tie-dye shirts, colorful headbands, and psychedelic backdrops.

Retro video game characters rendered in 16-bit pixel art on arcade-style platforms.

Classic sci-fi astronauts with metallic suits, ray-gun props, and rocket backdrops.

Golden-age Bollywood collectibles dressed in sarees and retro hairstyles, with vintage film posters.

1960s mod fashion figures with buttoned mini-dresses, go-go boots, and psychedelic swirl bases.

Comic superhero collectibles inspired by classic golden-age comics with bold primary colors and masks.

Indian Retro Prompts for Nano Banana

Google also caters to Indian aesthetics with detailed retro-themed prompts including:

4K HD portrait of a young Indian woman in a translucent red saree with flowers and golden-hour lighting, evoking 70s or 80s Bollywood glamour.

Vintage grainy images inspired by 90s Bollywood, featuring chiffon sarees, sunset glows, and flower-adorned hair.

Classic Bollywood film scenes, black-and-white studio portraits from the golden era, and disco-era Bollywood toy figurines with bell-bottom pants and big sunglasses.

Pixel art figurines styled in traditional kurta-pajamas or sarees, set against retro Indian bazaar scenes.

Full-body figurines of Indian brides in 80s or 90s wedding gowns and vintage Bollywood heroes standing by classic Mumbai street scenes.

Tips for Stunning 3D Figurines

Use high-quality, well-lit photos for greater realism.

Be detailed in your prompts: describe poses, clothes, backgrounds, and accessories.

Experiment with different angles and expressions to add personality.

Include props such as packaging, desks, pets, or flowers to enrich the story.

Iterate by refining prompts and adjusting styles until satisfied.

Combine various styles like anime, plush, and cartoon for creative effects.

How to Use Nano Banana on Google AI Studio

Open Google Gemini AI Studio through your browser or app.

Select the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) model.

Upload your photo with the best likeness possible.

Paste a creative prompt from the list or your own ideas.

Click “Generate” and see your 3D figurine come to life.

Download and share your digital collectible on social media to join the global Nano Banana trend.

Google Nano Banana is democratizing professional 3D figurine creation, blending user imagination with cutting-edge AI. As AI tools evolve, Nano Banana sets a high standard for accessible and high-quality digital art, inspiring creators worldwide to bring their ideas into vibrant, shareable reality.