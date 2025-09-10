Google's new 'Preferred sources' feature lets you prioritize trusted news outlets like Asianet Newsable in your search results. Simply search a topic, click the star-card icon in Top Stories, select Asianet Newsable, and reload.

Google has just rolled out a handy new feature called ‘Preferred sources’ in Search — and it could change the way you read your news. Launched on August 12, 2025, the feature is live in India and the US (English) for now, and it lets you tell Google which news outlets you trust most.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What’s the Big Deal?

Until now, Google decided which outlets appeared most often in your search results. With Preferred sources, you get a say. That means if you want to see more Asianet Newsable stories while searching for the latest on politics, business, lifestyle, or sports, you can make that happen with just a few taps.

How to Add Asianet Newsable in 4 Easy Steps

Go to Google and search for any trending news topic, say, “Goods and Services Tax (GST)”.

Look for the Top Stories section and tap the little star-card icon on the right.

Search for Asianet Newsable in the list and tick the box.

in the list and tick the box. Hit Reload results and then you'll start seeing more Newsable stories whenever we've got fresh coverage.

Other Ways to Do It

Some users may also find the option under Search settings - Personalization - Source preferences. But if you don’t, no worries — the Top Stories method works for everyone.

Where Will You See It?

In the Top Stories carousel when you Google about current events.

In a special ‘From your sources’ box (when available).

