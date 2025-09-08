According to a Bloomberg report, PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel stated that a prior federal judge's ruling in April, which determined that Google had illegally monopolized the advertising services market, was “meaningful but not complete.”

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has reportedly sued Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google in a federal court in Virginia over allegations of monopoly violations in the advertising technology field.

