Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

"We're delighted by the strong first response to our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE), which we introduced less than three months ago. We haven't stopped making changes since the original deployment in order to make the experience even more beneficial. In fact, we just released enhancements that include additional graphics and videos in overviews, changes to how connections are shown, and more," the US-based internet giant wrote in a blog post.

According to Google, you may run across a phrase you don't understand or just want more information on whether you are studying something new or seeking for an explanation of a topic.

Google will soon provide updates to its AI-generated answers for numerous themes or inquiries pertaining to science, economics, history, and more to make this simpler. With this update, you will be able to hover over particular words to obtain a definition preview and any associated diagrams or illustrations.

A test feature to summarise a lengthy article is now available with the Google Search app for Chrome. In addition to a "Explore on page" section with questions and answers culled from the text, Chrome is able to give "key points" from a webpage.

According to Google, the new "SGE while browsing" function would enable users to "more deeply engage" with artists' long-form material. It summarises the most important parts of publications that are publicly accessible online but does not do so for paywalled content.

For iOS and Android devices, the new AI feature is now available on Chrome. Google plans to make its services available on desktop computers "in the coming days." Google plans to soon improve AI-generated replies. By using this, users will be able to hover over words to display associated diagrams or images as well as preview definitions.

