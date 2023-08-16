Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

    Google will soon roll out improvements to its AI-generated responses for various topics or questions related to science, economics, history and more. These upgrades can assist in understanding complex concepts, improving coding skills, and finding details in complex topics.

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Google has announced that it is adding new features to its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) that will make it easier for you to absorb and comprehend online content. These improvements can help in comprehending difficult ideas, enhancing coding abilities, and locating information in difficult subjects.

    "We're delighted by the strong first response to our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE), which we introduced less than three months ago. We haven't stopped making changes since the original deployment in order to make the experience even more beneficial. In fact, we just released enhancements that include additional graphics and videos in overviews, changes to how connections are shown, and more," the US-based internet giant wrote in a blog post.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    According to Google, you may run across a phrase you don't understand or just want more information on whether you are studying something new or seeking for an explanation of a topic.

    Google will soon provide updates to its AI-generated answers for numerous themes or inquiries pertaining to science, economics, history, and more to make this simpler. With this update, you will be able to hover over particular words to obtain a definition preview and any associated diagrams or illustrations.

    A test feature to summarise a lengthy article is now available with the Google Search app for Chrome. In addition to a "Explore on page" section with questions and answers culled from the text, Chrome is able to give "key points" from a webpage.

    Also Read | Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    According to Google, the new "SGE while browsing" function would enable users to "more deeply engage" with artists' long-form material. It summarises the most important parts of publications that are publicly accessible online but does not do so for paywalled content.

    For iOS and Android devices, the new AI feature is now available on Chrome. Google plans to make its services available on desktop computers "in the coming days." Google plans to soon improve AI-generated replies. By using this, users will be able to hover over words to display associated diagrams or images as well as preview definitions.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new feature to create, share AI stickers

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn Hyderabad factory Report gcw

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market Honor 90 may be first product gcw

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out new feature to create share AI stickers gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new feature to create, share AI stickers

    Netflix begins beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in certain countries gcw

    Netflix begins beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in certain countries

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch on August 31 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch on August 31; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August anr

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co" LMA

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

    Kerala Blasters' Pritam Kotal credits ISL for fostering fearlessness and forming a resilient Indian team snt

    Kerala Blasters' Pritam Kotal credits ISL for fostering fearlessness and forming a resilient Indian team

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Supreme Court stays demolition drive against illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura AJR

    Supreme Court stays demolition drive against illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon