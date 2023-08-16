Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

Honor has confirmed it will return to India and the Chinese smartphone maker will launch new models in the country soon. Honor is expected to introduce phones that were unveiled in the Chinese market earlier this year, such as the Honor 90.

Honor gave a clue about returning to the Indian smartphone market earlier this month. Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme, also confirmed his involvement in this venture. Now, Honor Tech India has officially declared its intention to re-enter the Indian smartphone market. After a break of more than three years, the firm is getting ready to introduce its first product in the nation.

“Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech," reads a tweet by Madhav Sheth.

Shortly after splitting from Huawei, Honour withdrew its activities from India in 2020. In the interim, PSAV Global assumed responsibility for serving as the official distributor of Honour goods in India. Under the Honour brand, they have released wearables, tablets, and laptops during the last three years.

With the help of its current retail and distribution network, PSAV is projected to continue serving as Honor's official distributor. The Honour 90 model will probably be the company's first new product to be released in India.

It is anticipated that the Honour 90's specs in India would be identical to those of its international equivalents. Four enticing hues—Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green—will be offered for the smartphone. Customers in India will probably have the option to choose the Emerald Green model in addition. The version launched in China, which goes by the name Honor 90, features a robust camera arrangement that includes a 200-megapixel wide lens, accompanied by two supplementary sensors on its rear panel.

