    Google I/O 2024 tonight: How to watch event LIVE in India? What to expect?

    Google will be hosting its annual developer conference, the Google I/O, at 10:30 pm tonight. The event will be live-streamed. Here is how you can watch the event and what all announcements you can expect from it.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Google is getting ready to host its annual developers' conference, the Google I/O, tonight. The event is slated for 10:00 a.m. PT, therefore for Indians, it will begin at 10:30 p.m. Earlier, it was reported that Google will announce the Pixel 8a during the event. However, in an unexpected move, the business released the phone a week ago, and it goes on sale today. Now that we know we won't be seeing the Pixel 8a, what else can we anticipate during the event? In India, how can you watch the event? 

    As previously stated, Google I/O 2024 will begin with Sundar Pichai's keynote lecture at 10:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, United States. For those who are unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on Google's official YouTube channel and the I/O 2024 official website.

    Following expanding interest in generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT and CoPilot, Google has increased its commitment to AI through its Gemini model. This sophisticated AI not only powers Google's newest chatbot, but it has also been integrated into features for other tech behemoths such as Samsung's Galaxy range. The future event may unveil other partnerships, potentially with Apple, aimed at integrating Gemini into iOS features.

    Google appears to be shifting away from its standard Assistant and towards the more advanced Gemini chatbot. This change, along with its implications for Assistant-enabled smart home products, is anticipated to be a hot subject at Google I/O. The event is also expected to highlight deeper AI integrations throughout Google's products, including as improvements to the Gemini system and new AI capabilities for Pixel smartphones.

    Another feature of Google I/O 2024 is likely to be a deep dive into Android 15, the most recent version of Google's operating system. Speculation suggests the possibility of announcements regarding the next iteration of the Pixel Fold, which could be integrated into the Pixel 9 series. However, a full launch may not be imminent. 

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
