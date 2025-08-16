Google's new AI-powered Flight Deals tool helps travelers find the best flight deals. By using advanced algorithms and real-time data, it identifies the cheapest flights based on user preferences and budget.

Want to find the best online flight deals with the help of AI? According to Google, Flight Deals is the greatest option for your requirements. In order to assist individuals find better bargains for their travel plans, the firm is showcasing its AI capabilities. This new AI search tool claims to do its best if your primary goal is to save money on airline tickets. All you need to do is provide it with the appropriate language prompts, and you'll see the answers appear before your own eyes. It is designed for flexible travelers who are looking to save money on their next trip.

How Does It Work?

In the coming weeks, consumers in the US, Canada, and India will be able to browse for flight discounts. These users may access it through the Flight Deals site, and it will function on both web and mobile devices.

According to Google, Flight Deals will use its sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to determine the precise context of the user's search before leveraging real-time Google Flights data to provide the most up-to-date and pertinent results.

The Gemini-powered method of understanding your wants and providing you with flight specifics based on your demands and your budget will be available in the Flight Deals search interface and search tab. Google emphasises in its article that “Flight Deals will handle the rest; you can specify when, where, and how you'd like to travel.”

Flight Deals will then use Google's advanced AI to understand the request and present the best bargains that match the criteria. It will also show destinations the user might not have considered before. The tool uses real-time data from hundreds of airlines and booking sites to quickly display relevant and up-to-date options.