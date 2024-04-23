Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report

    The US-based company opened the Mumbai store — Apple BKC — on April 18 last year, followed by the one in New Delhi — Apple Saket — two days later. The report highlighted that the earlier stores in Delhi and Mumbai have gained revenue of Rs 190-210 crores in their first year of operation, with an average monthly sales figure of 16-17 crores each.

    Apple, the tech giant is expanding its physical presence in India. The business is reportedly in talks to develop more stores in key Indian cities after the triumphant debut of its first two retail locations in Mumbai and New Delhi last year. According to a report from The Economic Times, Apple is engaged in advanced discussions to open one store each in the cities of Noida, Bengaluru, and Pune.

    Along with the current stores in Mumbai and additional Delhi, these additional sites will allow lovers of Apple products to interact with the company's devices. According to the report, the prior outlets in Mumbai and Delhi generated between Rs 190 and Rs 210 crores in revenue in their first year of business, with an average monthly sales figure of Rs 16 to 17 crores each. These made them the best-performing retail establishments in the world.

    Additionally, the stores contribute to brand building by familiarising people with the Apple ecosystem through "Today at Apple" sessions, where experts provide insights into using Apple products more effectively. The presence of an Apple store offers both tangible and intangible benefits to customers. It serves as a place where people can walk in to experience Apple products, receive service for their existing devices, and get their questions answered.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook was present during the launch. The hype was increased by the attendance of superstars such as Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and AR Rahman. People were observed in long lines hoping to purchase their preferred Apple goods. To purchase an iPhone in BKC, one guy allegedly traveled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He claimed to have waited in line for 17 hours.

    Meanwhile, the company also plans to launch its premium mixed-reality headset in India soon.

