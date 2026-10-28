Garena has officially announced the launch of Free Fire India on October 28, 2026, featuring localized content and a special Diwali campaign. The standalone app includes optimized gameplay for various smartphones and introduces strict responsible gaming features like playtime limits and parental consent.

Free Fire India Launch Date: Great news for Indian battle royale fans! The launch date of Free Fire India has been announced by Garena and it will be available as a standalone mobile app for download for Android and iOS users from October 28, 2026. The India-specific version brings back the familiar battle royale gameplay, along with localized in-game content and features to promote responsible gaming.

The launch comes after a long wait for Indian players following the unavailability of the original Free Fire in the country in 2022. Garena had previously announced an India-specific edition in 2023, but its planned launch was postponed.

How to download Free Fire India?

Garena has announced that Free Fire India is now available to download from the official app stores for free.

Players can check availability by performing the following:

Open the Google Play Store on an Android phone or the Apple App Store on an iPhone.

Look for Free Fire India.

Make sure the publisher and app listing are official before you go any further.

Open the listing and click on the install or download option if it is available on your device.

Once the installation is complete, open the game and follow the on-screen instructions.

The game is being released as a separate app, so players need to look for the specific India edition and not assume that some other version of Free Fire is the same app.

Users are advised to download from official sources and not to use unofficial APK websites as they can be harmful to devices.

What’s New in Free Fire India?

Free Fire India keeps the same fast-paced battle royale gameplay that players know and love, but adds content and features made for the Indian market.

1. Game content specific to India

Garena will also host events and campaigns to celebrate the rich diversity of India’s cultures and communities. These activities are expected to provide players with locally relevant experiences in the game.

2. Special Diwali Campaign -

And one of the first major attractions will be a special Diwali-themed campaign running until November 15, 2026. The campaign is designed to bring festive content and activities into the game to celebrate the holiday season. Players can check out the official announcements of the game for details on the available events and rewards.

3. Compatible with Various Smartphones

According to Garena, the game has been optimized to run on a wide variety of smartphones, regardless of hardware specs.

The move is to make the gaming experience accessible to more Indian players, instead of limiting participation to people with high-end devices. Real world performance can still vary according to specs and software of a phone.

Free Fire India rolls out Responsible Gaming features

The India specific release lays strong emphasis on responsible gaming. Garena has rolled out a number of measures to encourage healthier gaming habits and provide more supervision for younger players.

The India specific release lays strong emphasis on responsible gaming. Garena has rolled out a number of measures to encourage healthier gaming habits and provide more supervision for younger players.

These are:

Parental consent: If you’re under 18, you’ll need consent from a parent or guardian.

Break reminders: The game will prompt players to take regular breaks.

Playtime limits: Limits are designed to discourage marathon gaming sessions.

Spending Caps: Caps to help control spending in-game.

The October 28 release is a huge development for Indian fans who have been waiting for the return of the India-specific version. Along with the usual battle royale gameplay, the game also features a Diwali campaign, broader device support and more features to promote responsible gaming.

Whether the relaunch can rebuild the game’s former popularity will depend on the experience players receive post installation, the performance of the game across devices and the continued support from Garena to India’s gaming community.