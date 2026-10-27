Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer budget-friendly fiber broadband plans for home internet users. JioFiber gives you 30 Mbps speed at Rs 399. Airtel provides up to 40 Mbps speed with extra digital benefits at Rs 499. You pay Rs 470.82 for Jio and Rs 588.82 for Airtel every month after adding 18% GST.

Key Highlights

The JioFiber Rs 399 plan includes 30 days validity, symmetric upload and download speeds, unlimited data, and free landline calls.

The Airtel Rs 499 plan offers up to 40 Mbps speed and a 3-month OTT trial for eligible users. You must check the activation and subscription terms. Network stability, fair-usage policy, and final billing details matter before you choose a plan.