You might panic if you get a WhatsApp message saying money left your bank account. Fraudsters send another message asking you to reply 'NO' if you did not make the transaction. This makes you fear that you actually lost your money.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar issued a warning about these fake bank transaction messages on October 12. He shared that scammers targeted a chartered accountant and a few others. He received information about an incident where a victim lost bank money just by replying 'NO'.

Experts call this scam an 'Auto Execution File Attack'. However, independent sources have not verified the technical claim that just replying 'NO' automatically triggers malware and empties the account.

You should never ignore this warning. At the same time, we cannot confirm that a simple WhatsApp reply will hack your phone.