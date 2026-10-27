Apple’s first foldable smartphone is facing an unexpected test just days after launch, prompting the company to respond as questions emerge about durability and long-term reliability.

Apple has announced a replacement programme for a limited number of its newly launched foldable iPhone Duo devices after some users reported problems affecting the inner display only days after the product reached customers.

The move comes less than a week after Apple began shipping the iPhone Duo, its first entry into the foldable smartphone market. Demand for the device was strong from the outset, with initial online inventory selling out rapidly and customers lining up at stores in several markets to secure units.

Reports of display-related issues began appearing over the weekend, however, as users shared images showing cracks and visible lines forming along the inner screen near the central folding hinge.

Responding to the complaints, Apple acknowledged that a small number of devices were affected and confirmed that impacted customers would be eligible for replacements.

In a statement, the company said it was aware of a problem affecting the inner display on a limited number of iPhone Duo units. Apple advised customers experiencing screen issues to contact AppleCare for a replacement device.

The technology giant did not specify the cause of the problem or indicate how many devices might be affected.

The announcement represents Apple's first major post-launch challenge for a product widely viewed as one of the company's most important hardware releases in years.

Analysts had previously noted that manufacturing foldable devices presents greater engineering complexity than traditional smartphones, leading to expectations that supply availability could remain constrained following launch.

The iPhone Duo features a book-style folding design that unfolds into a larger display, placing it in direct competition with established foldable devices already offered by rival manufacturers.

Investigation Points To Possible Stress Near Foldable Hinge Area

Independent repair and electronics analysis company iFixit has examined the reported failures and released preliminary findings based on available teardown footage, patent documentation and computed tomography scans.

According to the company, its engineers created a three-dimensional simulation of the foldable hinge system and compared it with damage patterns reported by users.

The analysis suggested that many of the reported problems appeared near an area beneath the display where a cable passes close to a central support structure.

iFixit said its simulation indicated the support mechanism may not always move completely out of the display's path while the device is being folded. The resulting pressure could potentially create a localised stress point close to the area where damage has been reported.

Apple has not publicly commented on those findings.

Despite identifying the possible source of the issue, iFixit also described the iPhone Duo as the most repairable foldable smartphone it has evaluated to date, suggesting that Apple may have improved accessibility for repairs compared with competing products.

Industry observers have broadly welcomed Apple's decision to move quickly.

Francisco Jeronimo, a vice president at market research firm IDC, said a rapid replacement programme represents an appropriate first response to the issue. He noted that the broader foldable-phone market has previously experienced similar challenges during the early stages of product development.

The comparison inevitably recalls Samsung's original Galaxy Fold launch in 2019, when durability concerns emerged soon after the device reached reviewers. Industry analysts often cite Samsung's response as an example of how transparency and swift corrective action can help prevent longer-term damage to a product category.