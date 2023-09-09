Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bharat mein aapka...' CEO Aman Gupta reacts to UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing boAt headphones

    CEO and co-founder of boAt, Aman Gupta, took to Instagram and shared another image of UK PM Rishi Sunak. In the image, he can be seen interacting with Indian students. The photo is special for Gupta as Sunak is seen wearing a pair of boAt headphones.

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, Aman Gupta, the CEO and co-founder of boAt, took to Instagram to share a post about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.  He shared a picture of Sunak interacting with Indian students and noted that he was wearing a pair of boAt headphones. 

    In the image, he can be seen interacting with Indian students. The photo is special for Gupta as Sunak is seen wearing a pair of boAt headphones. Sunak may be seen sporting a pair of BoAt headphones in one of the images. And Aman Gupta was the first to see and repost the picture. "Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat," posted Gupta on Instagram. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

    “Aur Janab Kiya Chal Raha Hai, Hindustan Me To BoAt Chal Raha hai,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “BoAt accha free main promotion.”

    "Wow. This is awesome," wrote a third user. "bro is boAt boAt happy on using boAt headphones," added another. 

    "India me to #boAt chalra hai," joked another while referencing a popular tagline by a deodorant company. 

    Sunak is on his first India visit since becoming the UK PM. On Friday, he shared his delight at meeting the students and staff at the British Council in  Delhi. He called the little ones "a living bridge between the UK and India". The British PM was received by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Choubey.

