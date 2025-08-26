Setting up robust security on your new smartphone is crucial. This involves using strong passwords, biometric authentication, removing bloatware, managing app permissions, enabling two-factor authentication, and keeping your software updated.

The first thing to do after getting a new smartphone is to ensure its security. Set up multi-layered security to prevent your personal data from being stolen. First, set a strong password, pattern, or PIN. It is essential to use numbers and letters that are not easily guessed. Also, immediately activating biometric security such as fingerprint sensor or Face Unlock will provide additional security for your information. These security features will help prevent your phone from falling into the wrong hands if it is lost or stolen.

Remove Unused Apps

Most new smartphones come pre-installed with many unusable apps (Bloatware). These occupy the phone's storage space and also reduce the phone's speed. So, it is good to remove apps you don't need immediately. Also, when you install new apps, give only the permissions that the app needs. For example, if a calculator app asks for your contacts or camera access, it is suspicious. Therefore, block unnecessary permissions and protect your privacy.

Social Media Security: Two-Factor Authentication

When logging into important accounts like social media and banking apps on your new phone, be sure to enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This feature ensures that even if your password is known, no one can access your account without the OTP or unique code that comes to your phone. This is a very important step to protect your accounts from cyber thieves.

Updates: Enhancing the Security Shield

Smartphone companies periodically release new software updates and security patches. These updates improve performance and also plug loopholes that hackers can exploit. So, it's a good idea to go to your phone's settings and set system updates and app updates to install automatically. This will help keep your phone secure and efficient at all times.

Battery and Screen Protection

One of the most important things to do after buying a new phone is to buy a good protective case and tempered glass screen protector. Most accidents happen when the phone is accidentally dropped. A good case and screen protector will protect your phone from these accidents and help you avoid repair costs. Also, experts say that starting the first use after fully charging the battery will help extend battery life.