Experts warn that excessive use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Replika may trigger digital addiction and even “AI psychosis.” Psychologists urge caution as dependency on artificial companions grows, raising urgent mental health and safety concerns.

As millions turn to AI companions for conversation, therapy, or companionship, psychologists are warning of an alarming new trend—addiction to AI chatbots. Excessive use of tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Replika is leading some users to develop mental health issues, including a condition experts call AI psychosis.

From Curiosity to Compulsion

What begins as casual use often spirals into dependency. Psychiatrists report that some users, especially those struggling with loneliness or mental health challenges, are spending hours chatting with AI instead of people. These bots, programmed to be agreeable and validating, create an illusion of empathy—one that can intensify delusions or emotional instability.

Jessica Jansen, 35, from Belgium, shared how excessive AI use triggered a manic episode linked to undiagnosed bipolar disorder. “ChatGPT just hallucinated along with me,” she said. “It validated my thoughts until I lost touch with reality.”

Why AI Feels Addictive

Unlike human friends, AI chatbots rarely contradict users. This constant validation can make interactions feel safe and affirming—but dangerously so. Professor Søren Østergaard of Aarhus University explains, “AI chatbots mirror users’ tone and beliefs. For vulnerable individuals, that feedback loop can become intoxicating.”

Experts liken the effect to digital self-medication, where users turn to AI for comfort or emotional regulation, reinforcing dependency patterns similar to behavioral addictions.

Industry and Mental Health Concerns

Neuropsychiatrists caution that while not everyone is at risk, even a small percentage of affected users represents a significant global issue. OpenAI has acknowledged that a small portion of ChatGPT users show signs of mania or suicidal ideation and says it is working to make the system safer.

OpenAI’s recent updates now include mental health safety measures and better crisis response systems. However, experts emphasize the need for collaboration between AI developers and mental health professionals to prevent harm.

“AI can offer support,” says Dr. Hamilton Morrin from King’s College London, “but it should never replace human empathy or professional help.”