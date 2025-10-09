Bigbasket, a prominent e-commerce platform, is among the first to participate, allowing customers to shop via ChatGPT

India has reportedly launched a pioneering pilot program enabling users to make e-commerce payments directly through ChatGPT.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be integrated with OpenAI's AI chatbot. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), fintech firm Razorpay, and OpenAI will collaborate to simplify digital transactions by allowing users to shop and pay within a single chat interface.

According to the program, users will be able to discover, compare, and purchase products without leaving the ChatGPT environment.

The pilot aims to explore expanding the service across sectors and enabling AI agents, using UPI payment credentials, to safely and securely complete transactions autonomously on behalf of users, while keeping control firmly in their hands, the companies said.

"We're excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks, to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce," Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, reportedly said.

Participants of the program

Bigbasket, a prominent e-commerce platform, is among the first to participate, allowing customers to shop via ChatGPT. Banking partners for this initiative include Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank, ensuring secure and efficient payment processing.

The integration leverages UPI's robust infrastructure, which handles over 20 billion transactions monthly, to provide a secure and user-friendly payment experience.