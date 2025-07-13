Elon Musk's X has significantly reduced subscription prices in India by up to 48%. This includes substantial drops in monthly and annual costs for Basic, Premium, and Premium Plus subscriptions, making the platform more accessible to wider user base.

Elon Musk's platform, X, previously known as Twitter, has significantly reduced its subscription prices for users in India. All account levels will have monthly and yearly costs reduced by up to 48% as a result of this change, according to the company's official website. The most significant fall is seen in the price of Premium memberships for mobile customers, which are now Rs 470 per month instead of Rs 900 as they were previously. The monthly Premium price for online users has been reduced by 34% from Rs 650 to Rs 427.

Basic subscribers' plan

Given the commission discrepancies between mobile and online platforms, which lead to somewhat higher rates for mobile customers, the price adjustment for X's memberships is noteworthy. The monthly fees for the Basic subscription tier have been decreased, from Rs 243.75 to Rs 170. The cost for Basic subscribers' annual billing has been dropped, from Rs 2,590.48 to Rs 1,700.

Important features for Basic account users include the ability to download files, compose lengthier content, modify postings, and play videos in the background. Nevertheless, the premium verification checkmark is absent from these accounts. On the other hand, in addition to other unique features, the Premium tier provides further advantages like this verification.

About Premium Plus membership

Additionally, there have been cuts to X's Premium Plus membership. Online monthly costs were decreased from Rs 3,470 to Rs 2,570, a 26% decrease. The monthly payment for mobile subscribers would be significantly reduced, from Rs 5,100 to Rs 3,000. A wider range of users can now access the Premium Plus tier thanks to these modifications.

A variety of special advantages that are unavailable to Basic and standard Premium customers are provided by Premium Plus accounts. These include access to SuperGrok, which is powered by Grok 4, X's cutting-edge AI tool, the opportunity to post full-length articles, and an ad-free experience. Because of these improvements, Premium Plus is now a desirable choice for those looking for a more comprehensive platform experience.

In a very competitive market, Elon Musk's plan to improve the platform's accessibility and user engagement is in line with the decision to lower membership fees in India. X may be able to grow its user base and stay competitive in the social media market by providing more reasonably priced solutions.

These cuts are anticipated to have a major positive impact on Indian consumers, allowing a larger portion of the population to take advantage of everything that X has to offer. X positions itself to gain a bigger market share as subscription fees become more affordable, which might boost user happiness and engagement.