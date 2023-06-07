Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will soon allow users to send HD quality photos; beta version available

    WhatsApp update: WhatsApp is finally offering an option to send high-quality photos to contacts. The HD quality option is only visible when you try to send a large-quality file from WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp update Messaging app will soon allow users to send HD quality photos beta version available for Android iOS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    WhatsApp appears to be working on a number of important additions and improvements in order to keep users engaged with the platform. For the stable version of the app, the business has recently included features such as chat lock, polls, multi-device support for phones, and more. It has added a new chat style, screen sharing, usernames, and other capabilities to WhatsApp beta versions. It is now working on enhancing the app's photo-sharing experience.

    WhatsApp is now allowing users to share high-quality photographs to contacts. According to the shots provided by WaBetaInfo, when a user attempts to share a huge image file with anyone, the app displays an HD-quality icon at the top of the photo-sharing window. You may tap it to choose between normal and HD image quality.

    When you try to send a large-quality file through WhatsApp, the HD quality option appears. As of now, we don't know what picture size WhatsApp deems a huge file, but we do know that if the file size is too little, the HD photo choice will be unavailable. WhatsApp will apply a new tag on high-quality photographs after you share them, you will be able to tell if the shared photo is of HD resolution or not.

    Keep in mind that the functionality is now only available in beta versions of Android and iOS. It has yet to be added to the stable version. Those who are now utilising the beta version of WhatsApp will be allowed to utilise it. 

    For each photo on WhatsApp, the default setting is always "Standard quality". This essentially implies that users will have to choose the HD option every time they wish to transmit a huge picture file using the messaging app.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
