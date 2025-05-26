Popular graphic design platform Canva faced a widespread outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users across the globe unable to access their accounts, load existing projects, or use core design features. The disturbance started earlier in the day and swiftly became a social media sensation. Many users saw the error notice "There was an issue on our end" on the Canva site as they battled to finish their work. The notification verified that Canva's servers, not specific hardware or connections, were the source of the problem.

Canva has officially confirmed about outrage and stated on its Instagram. The statement read, "We're on it! We're aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. We really appreciate your patience!"

Although many people were annoyed by the bug, especially content producers and companies that depend on the tool for day-to-day operations, users quickly found ways to laugh it off. On X (previously Twitter), fans flooded the internet with memes mocking their disrupted design flow and project delays, causing hashtags like #CanvaDown to trend.