The Oppo K13x 5G is a great budget smartphone, offering a powerful 6000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera, and a 120Hz display for under $200. It could be the best option for those looking for a phone on a tight budget.

Oppo K13x 5G: Oppo has launched the Oppo K13x 5G, a smartphone packed with impressive features at a low price. This phone could be the best option for those looking for a phone in the low range. It offers a performance-packed option in its price segment. But does this phone run solely on specifications or does it also hold up in real-world use? Let's find out in this detailed review...

Oppo K13x 5G: Price

Oppo K13x is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and Rs14,999 for the top end 8GB RAM/256GB model.

The phone comes in two colour variants: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. It will be available to buy on Flipkart and Oppo's own website from 27 June at 12PM.

Oppo K13x 5G: Design and Build Quality

The Oppo K13x looks premium. Color variants like Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach make it youth-friendly. The phone is also light (194 grams) and its thickness is only 7.99mm, which makes it quite comfortable to hold. With an IP65 rating, this phone is also somewhat safe from water and dust, which is really a big deal in this price range.

Oppo K13x 5G: Display and Viewing Experience

This phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Scrolling is smooth because of the refresh rate and there is no lag even in gaming. Although the lack of an AMOLED panel may be a bit disappointing, the LCD quality is also excellent in this segment.

Oppo K13x 5G: Performance

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which delivers great performance at this price. The phone ran smoothly without lag on normal graphics. Of the RAM variants (4GB, 6GB, 8GB), the 6GB + 128GB model offers the best value. The phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, which provides a clean and refined interface.

Oppo K13x 5G: Camera

It has a simple but functional setup with AI features. The 50MP main camera takes great photos in daylight, especially in portrait mode. The 2MP depth sensor seems a bit like a formality, but the background blur is decent. The 8MP front camera performs well outdoors, but some graininess may appear in low light. Most importantly, this phone has many AI camera features, such as AI Eraser (remove unwanted objects), AI Reflection Remover, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, and AI Clarity Enhancer, which save users the hassle of editing apps.

Oppo K13x 5G: Battery and Charging

This phone has a large 6000mAh battery, which lasts for 1.5 to 2 days with normal use. It has 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, which charges the phone up to 30% in 21 minutes and 50% in 37 minutes. Overall battery backup is one of the biggest strengths of this phone.

Oppo K13x 5G: Connectivity and Other Features

Dual SIM support

WiFi 5

3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C port

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor