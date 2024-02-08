Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BHIM app is offering up to Rs 750 cashback; Here's how you can claim it

    People only have a few weeks to take advantage of cashback incentives on the BHIM payments app, which are presently offering up to Rs 750 in rewards. An extra 1% cashback is available. Check out all details here.
     

    BHIM app is offering up to Rs 750 cashback Here is how you can claim it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    People only have a few weeks to take advantage of cashback incentives on the BHIM payments app, which are presently offering up to Rs 750 in rewards. With cashback incentives, the move is probably going to draw more users to the platform. This is in line with Google Pay's original objective of expanding its user base.

    Prior to delving into the specifics, it is crucial to remember that combining two distinct cashback offers will only provide a total of Rs 750 if you meet the required requirements. An extra 1% cashback is available. 

    How to claim Rs 600 + Rs 150 cashback?

    People who enjoy dining out or travelling may take advantage of the BHIM app's Rs 150 cashback incentive. Users will earn a rebate of Rs 30 on transactions above Rs 100 for dining and travel costs made using the BHIM app. This offer covers a wide range of expenses, including railway ticket bookings, cab trips, and restaurant bills paid using the merchant UPI QR code. With a maximum payback of Rs 150, consumers must claim this offer at least five times to get the specified amount.

    There is additional Rs 600 cashback incentive available to Rupay credit customers who link their card to the BHIM App. This would allow consumers to receive a cashback incentive of Rs 600 on all merchant UPI payments. The deal provides Rs 100 cashback on the first three transactions over Rs 100, followed by an extra Rs 30 cashback on the next ten transactions over Rs 200 every month. All of these deals will give you Rs 600 cashback if you complete all of these purchases.

    How to avail extra 1%?

    Apart from the aforementioned, the BHIMaApp furthermore provides the Urja 1 percent programme. Customers who utilise this will receive a flat payback of 1% on all fuel purchases, including CNG, diesel and petrol. If the transaction value is Rs 100 or more, the benefit can also be used to pay utility bills, including those for gas, water and electricity. Cashback will be deposited straight into the primary bank account that is connected to the BHIM app.

    Check out its validity

    These cashback incentives on BHIM App are valid till March 31, 2024. This essentially means that users have more than 7 weeks to claim all of the aforementioned cashback incentives using the BHIM app. It is presently unknown if the platform intends to prolong this offer.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
