BGMI redeem codes for June 16: Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 16: If you’re a BGMI player, then you can grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock exciting and free rewards! BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF - Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S - Companion

BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 - Outfit For Free

TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

