    BGMI redeem codes for June 16: Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power

    BGMI Redeem Codes for June 16: If you’re a BGMI player, then you can grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock exciting and free rewards! BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    After PUBG Mobile was banned, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) became quite well-known in India. Like the creators of other well-liked battle royale games like Garena Free Fire, the creators of BGMI frequently publish redemption codes that provide players access to a broad array of tempting bonuses and freebies. These prizes range widely and include UC (Unknown Cash), in-game credits, costumes, emotes, weapon skins, and more.

    A unique feature called BGMI redemption codes allows users to get free in-game things by entering particular codes. These codes allow players to gain access to a variety of products without having to pay real money for the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC). Players who don't want to buy UC may still purchase stuff from the in-game store using redeem codes. These codes may be used to open a variety of goods, such as weapon skins, chicken congratulations, and more. 

    Gamers may obtain these products without spending any money by redeeming these coupons. Players may take use of the features of the game without worrying about money thanks to this system, which offers an alternative to buying in-game cash. 

    GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

    KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit

    JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

    UKUZBZGWF - Free Outfit

    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

    PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin

    R89FPLM9S - Companion

    BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

    5FG10D33 - Outfit For Free

    TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit

    TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

    BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

    SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

    RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
