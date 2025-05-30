Appy Pie launches PixelYatra, a Hindi-language AI tool empowering users in Bharat to create posters, cards, and social creatives using simple, culturally rich prompts.

Appy Pie has introduced PixelYatra, India’s first-of-its-kind AI model trained exclusively in Hindi for creating posters, banners, cards, and other social creatives. This powerful new tool is built on Appy Pie’s flagship AI model, PixelForge, and is designed to bring vernacular intelligence to generative AI—allowing users across Bharat to craft stunning visuals using simple Hindi prompts.

With this launch, Appy Pie becomes one of the first platforms to integrate India’s linguistic and cultural diversity into visual content creation. The move aims to bridge the digital divide, particularly for users from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who prefer native languages.

“PixelYatra is built for Bharat,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. “It understands language, emotion, and cultural nuance. Whether you're making a wedding invite or a local business banner, PixelYatra simplifies visual creation in Hindi.”

Designed for Bharat’s Unique Identity

PixelYatra has been trained on a culturally rich dataset that includes Devanagari script inputs, context-heavy Hindi phrases like शुभकामनाएं (best wishes) and बिक्री (sale), and templates inspired by Indian festivals and traditions. It’s especially useful in smaller towns and rural regions where Hindi dominates digital communication.

Use Cases Across the Country

From Diwali and Eid greetings to wedding invitations, sale banners, birthday posters, and social media creatives, PixelYatra is designed for users with no design background.