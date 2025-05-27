Declutter your iPhone's photo library and reclaim storage by removing duplicate images. Apple's built-in tools and third-party apps make it easy to identify and merge or delete duplicates, keeping only the highest-quality versions.

Is your photo library getting cluttered or is it running low on storage? On your iPhone, duplicate images may accumulate rapidly, particularly from social media downloads, screenshots, and burst pictures. Thankfully, Apple has built-in technologies that make it simple to recognize and eliminate unwanted excess. Here's what ChatGPT said on how to swiftly and effectively remove identical photographs from your iPhone, whether you're making room on your device or simply want a neat photo book.

Here’s how to easily delete duplicate photos on your iPhone using the built-in Photos app (available in iOS 16 and later):

Using iPhone’s Built-in “Duplicates” Feature

Open the Photos app.

Go to the Albums tab at the bottom.

Scroll down to the Utilities section.

Tap Duplicates.

iOS will automatically detect and group duplicate photos.

Tap Merge next to each duplicate group.

This keeps the highest-quality version and deletes the others.

To bulk-delete, tap Select in the top-right > select multiple duplicates > tap Merge.

Note: The "Duplicates" folder only appears if your iPhone finds duplicates.

If You Don't See Duplicates or Want More Control

Use a third-party app from the App Store

Gemini Photos – Smart duplicate cleaner with review options.

Remo Duplicate Photos Remover – Easy and free to use.

Cleaner for iPhone – Finds not only photos, but also duplicate videos and contacts.

Tips to Avoid Duplicates in the Future

Avoid importing the same set of photos from multiple devices repeatedly.

Regularly clear WhatsApp or social media folders that auto-save media.

Use iCloud Photos to keep one synced library across devices.

In addition to saving storage space, maintaining a tidy photo library facilitates memory retrieval. With a few touches, you may eliminate superfluous duplicates using the iPhone's built-in Duplicates function or a reliable third-party software. You can keep your iPhone speedier, neater, and more organized by making it a habit to check for duplicates on a regular basis.