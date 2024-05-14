Apple Vision Pro to launch outside Unites States for first time; Is India on the list?

Apple is gearing up to launch its maiden $3,499 Vision Pro headset in international markets for the first time, as per reports. The anticipated rollout is slated to come hot on the heels of the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) slated for June 14, 2024.

Since its launch earlier this year, the Apple Vision Pro headset has only been available in the United States, but that will change shortly. The business intends to expand the availability of its premium mixed reality headgear to new nations, which might be revealed at the Apple WWDC 2024 conference in California next month.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has begun to invite some of its retail personnel from various nations to Cupertino, California, to educate them on the headset and how to demo it in front of consumers who come to the shop for an experience.

According to the report, Apple required up to four days to train employees on the use of the Vision Pro headset. Employees from Apple Stores in Germany, France, and China were flown down to the headquarters for the training.

The training module for Apple employees has begun for staff coming from the following countries, where the Vision Pro headset could be available soon. It includes Germany, France, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and China.

Now that Apple is ready to release its Vision Pro headset in other countries, could India be included soon? We recently heard rumours about an India launch of the headset planned for this year, but it is unlikely that the $3,299 (approximately Rs 2,65 lakh) headset will be available in the company's first-line of countries, and may appear in the next set of markets later in 2024 or early 2025.

The Vision Pro is a rare feat of engineering but its size and heft have been a concern. Then there’s the exorbitant pricing which makes it hard to reach for many consumers. There is the off chance that the Apple Vision Pro could do well in China and Japan where virtual reality is not as niche as some of the other global markets.

Latest Videos