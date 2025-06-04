Apple's WWDC 2025 will take place on June 9 at Apple Park. The company has revealed the "Sleek Peek" tagline, logo, and a custom hashmoji for the event, building anticipation for new operating system updates.

The WWDC 2025 will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 9. Apple has been teasing the live broadcast on social media, mostly on X (previously Twitter), as the event is only a few days away. The company has unveiled the "Sleek Peek" tagline and logo for this year's WWDC. The software giant has now also unveiled the event's hashmoji, which will appear on X when users use #WWDC25 in their messages.

Apple has been utilizing hashmoji to build excitement and promote its yearly developer's event, which reveals new operating systems for a variety of products, for a long time.

This year's WWDC keynote address by Apple is scheduled for June 9, 2025. With just few days remaining, Apple unveils the new custom icon known as the hashmoji, which will show up whenever users post anything that includes the hashtag #WWDC25. With its translucent Apple logo and rainbow-colored borders, the hashmoji resembles Apple's event advertising artwork quite a bit. The hashmoji gives consumers interacting with WWDC 2025 material a personalized touch, despite its small size and lack of visibility.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2025?

It is anticipated that Apple will update its operating systems significantly this year. First, in order to align the iOS version with the year, the business is probably going to change it from iOS 19 to iOS 26. Users will therefore receive iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and other versions. According to reports, iOS 26 will come with a number of new features, UI improvements, design enhancements, and Apple Intelligence capabilities.

It is anticipated that this year's OS would have a transparent appearance and feel, similar to Vision Pro's VisionOS. Along with new health monitoring functions for the Apple Watch and the Fitness app, the next edition of WatchOS is anticipated to receive a significant visual makeover.