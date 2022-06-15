Apple M2-powered MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17; Know price, how to book

The MacBook Pro will be available for pre-order on June 17 at 5:30 p.m. IST and will go on sale on June 24, according to Apple. In India, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and comes with three RAM and four storage choices.

Apple launched a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 earlier this month, which has the company's latest M2 processor. During the company's Worldwide Developer Conference, the MacBook Pro was introduced with the all-new MacBook Air with the Apple M2 processor (WWDC 2022). Apple has announced that pre-orders for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will begin on June 17.

Pre-orders for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M2 processor will begin on Friday, June 17. The MacBook Pro will be available for pre-order on June 17 at 5:30 p.m. IST and will go on sale on June 24, according to Apple. In India, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and comes with three RAM and four storage choices.

Buyers of the MacBook Pro may choose between 8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM, and 24GB of RAM, as well as 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB of SSD storage. In India, a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage would set you back Rs 2,49,900. Users may visit Apple's official online shop by simply visiting the website, picking the model and configuration, and then paying for their new MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro has the same design as the M1 model and uses an M2 processor. Apple has retained certain earlier technology, like as the 720p FaceTime camera, the touch-bar, and the same number of connectors as the previous version, among other things.

There are currently no anticipated supply chain delays for the M2 MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air, on the other hand, is still expected to be released next month.

During the WWDC 2022 keynote earlier this month, Apple unveiled its next processor, the Apple M2. The M2 microprocessor is Apple's second-generation Silicon chip, and it now powers just the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. During the WWDC 2022 keynote, the Cupertino-based company also revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and macOS Ventura.

