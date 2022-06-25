Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple returns with ‘Back to School' offer; huge discounts on MacBook, iPads with free Airpods

    The "Back to School" promotion is accessible on the Apple Store Online's special education page and is open to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents purchasing on their behalf, instructors and staff at all levels, according to the firm.

    Apple returns with Back to school offer huge discounts on MacBook iPads with Airpods gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Apple's annual school marketing initiative, "Back to School," has gone live in India. Buyers who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will receive further discounts and freebies, as well as a free six-month membership to Apple Music. Customers who purchase qualifying smartphones will also receive complimentary AirPods, according to Apple. Customers may spend Rs 6,400 and Rs 12,200, respectively, to upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro.

    The "Back to School" promotion is accessible on the Apple Store Online's special education page and is open to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents purchasing on their behalf, instructors and staff at all levels, according to the firm.

    Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to come with lightning port for charging

    In a statement, Apple also mentioned that customers may secure their purchases with a 20% discount on Apple Care+. The iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th Gen devices are all eligible for the discount. The promotion started on June 24, 2018, and it will end on September 22, 2018. The MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (coming next month), MacBook Pro, and iMac 24-inch are also available.

    The beginning pricing for the MacBook Air (M1) and (M2) with the school discount are Rs 89,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. The 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros start at Rs 119,900 and Rs 175,410, respectively. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 68,300 with the school discount, while the iPad Air starts at Rs 50,780.

    Also Read | Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    In addition to these unique student discounts, Apple is offering a 20% discount on Apple Care+ subscriptions. These Apple product pricing apply to university students and their parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. The discount is valid until September 2022.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring hearing aid function and more Report gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

    Nothing 1 Want to buy smartphone You need special invite for it Details here gcw

    Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers all you need to know gcw

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch Here s how you can do it gcw

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch? Here's how you can do it

    World s biggest bacterium 50 times bigger found in Caribbean mangrove swamp can be visible with naked eye gcw

    World's biggest bacterium, 50 times bigger, found in Caribbean; can be visible with naked eye

    Recent Stories

    Who is Khushi Patel, student from UK crowned Miss India Worldwide 2022? snt

    Who is Khushi Patel, student from UK crowned Miss India Worldwide 2022?

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring hearing aid function and more Report gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia hopes to compete in both Asian Games and World Championships snt

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia hopes to compete in both Asian Games and World Championships

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans in talks with Google and more brands gcw

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans, in talks with Google and more brands

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon