Apple returns with ‘Back to School' offer; huge discounts on MacBook, iPads with free Airpods

The "Back to School" promotion is accessible on the Apple Store Online's special education page and is open to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents purchasing on their behalf, instructors and staff at all levels, according to the firm.

Apple's annual school marketing initiative, "Back to School," has gone live in India. Buyers who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will receive further discounts and freebies, as well as a free six-month membership to Apple Music. Customers who purchase qualifying smartphones will also receive complimentary AirPods, according to Apple. Customers may spend Rs 6,400 and Rs 12,200, respectively, to upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro.

In a statement, Apple also mentioned that customers may secure their purchases with a 20% discount on Apple Care+. The iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th Gen devices are all eligible for the discount. The promotion started on June 24, 2018, and it will end on September 22, 2018. The MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (coming next month), MacBook Pro, and iMac 24-inch are also available.

The beginning pricing for the MacBook Air (M1) and (M2) with the school discount are Rs 89,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. The 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros start at Rs 119,900 and Rs 175,410, respectively. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 68,300 with the school discount, while the iPad Air starts at Rs 50,780.

In addition to these unique student discounts, Apple is offering a 20% discount on Apple Care+ subscriptions. These Apple product pricing apply to university students and their parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. The discount is valid until September 2022.