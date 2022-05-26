AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to come with lightning port for charging

People won't notice any changes this year, and Kuo speculates that consumers may have to wait until the iPhone 15 series releases in 2024 to see the first batch of USB Type C Apple gadgets on the market.

Apple enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer until the firm adds a USB Type C charging connector to the AirPods. According to a fresh update released by Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming AirPods Pro 2 truly wireless earbuds will have the usual lightning charging connection. This news comes only a few days after Kuo intimated that iPhones and other Apple products may eventually switch to USB Type C charging in the near future. The EU, which is aiming to standardise charging adapters to a single port for all mobile devices, has also pressed Apple's hand. Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

However, the possibility of the new AirPod Pro 2 switching from lightning to USB Type C was always remote. In 2021, the product would have gone through the design and manufacturing development stages. That implies Apple won't be able to implement the new charging standard for its iPhones until 2022. People won't notice any changes this year, and Kuo speculates that consumers may have to wait until the iPhone 15 series releases in 2024 to see the first batch of USB Type C Apple gadgets on the market. According to Kuo, Apple may rely on Vietnam for mass manufacturing of the AirPods Pro 2 later this year before they are released to consumers in early 2023. Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report