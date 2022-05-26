Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to come with lightning port for charging

    First Published May 26, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Apple enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer until the firm adds a USB Type C charging connector to the AirPods. According to a fresh update released by Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming AirPods Pro 2 truly wireless earbuds will have the usual lightning charging connection.

    This news comes only a few days after Kuo intimated that iPhones and other Apple products may eventually switch to USB Type C charging in the near future. The EU, which is aiming to standardise charging adapters to a single port for all mobile devices, has also pressed Apple's hand.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

    However, the possibility of the new AirPod Pro 2 switching from lightning to USB Type C was always remote. In 2021, the product would have gone through the design and manufacturing development stages. That implies Apple won't be able to implement the new charging standard for its iPhones until 2022.

    People won't notice any changes this year, and Kuo speculates that consumers may have to wait until the iPhone 15 series releases in 2024 to see the first batch of USB Type C Apple gadgets on the market. According to Kuo, Apple may rely on Vietnam for mass manufacturing of the AirPods Pro 2 later this year before they are released to consumers in early 2023.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be the follow-up to the original AirPods Pro, which debuted in 2019. The long-awaited upgrade should include greater active noise cancellation, higher sound quality, and lossless audio support.

    The battery life is likely to improve, and Apple may abandon the stem design in favour of a more traditional form factor.

    Apple has been considering alternate production centres to China, where it has experienced delays for a variety of reasons. According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based behemoth is investigating India and Vietnam as potential production locations outside of China in order to minimise its reliance on the latter.

    Also Read | Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

