The tabletop robot, resembling an iPad mounted on a movable limb that can follow users in a room, is targeted for 2027, Bloomberg reported.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning a slew of products, including robots, a lifelike version of Siri, a smart speaker with a display, and home-security cameras, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tabletop robot, resembling an iPad mounted on a movable limb that can follow users in a room, is targeted for 2027, the report said. The robot, meant to serve as a virtual companion, is key to the company’s AI strategy, Bloomberg noted.

According to the report, the company’s plans could be changed or scrapped, given that the products have not been announced yet. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

The tabletop robot can turn toward a person who is speaking or calling for it and can even draw the attention of a person not facing it, the report said, while adding that FaceTime calls will also be a key function of the device. The idea is for customers to place it on a desk or kitchen counter and use it to get work done. The device is expected to have a new version of Siri voice assistant that engages in conversations between multiple people, making the device like a person.

Meanwhile, Apple is also planning to give Siri a visual personality. The final appearance of Siri’s appearance is yet to be determined, the report added. The project is being led in part by Kevin Lynch, who previously oversaw the company’s push into smart watch software and cars, Bloomberg said.

Apple is also developing several other robots and has “loosely discussed” humanoids, while also planning a standalone display, code-named J490, for homes. The display will have home control, music playback, note-taking, web browsing, and video conferencing, the report said.

Both the smart display and tabletop robot will run a new operating system dubbed Charismatic, designed to be used by multiple people, Bloomberg said. The company is also planning a smart speaker with a display, slated for 2026.

AAPL stock is down by 7% this year but up over 5% over the past 12 months.

Read also: HC Wainwright Doubles Price Target On Insmed After Brinsupri Approval: Retail Expects Stock To Hit $150 By End Of Week

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<