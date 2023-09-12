Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple event 2023: X introduces new animation to 'Like' button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has made the changes to the Like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The Wonderlust event will see the launch of top-of-the-line products including the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

    A distinctive "like" animation has been introduced to the well-liked microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in preparation for Apple's Wonderlust event, which will begin at 10:30 IST. During the event, the business is expected to introduce the most recent iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2.

    When you click the Like button, the logo reportedly breaks up into bits before returning to its standard heart form. The Apple event's promotional images include this quick animation of the company's logo.

    Additionally, the hues utilised in the Apple logo animation match the projected 15 Pro colour variations, which include various tones of silver, grey, black, and dark blue. Apple is also promoting the event with a special hashtag, #AppleEvent, which features the Apple logo.

    Today at 10:30 PM, the Apple Wonderlust event 2023 is set to debut the Apple iPhone 15 series. The business will release new iPhone models, including the 15-inch, 15-inch plus, 15-inch pro, and 15-inch pro Max. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max may see a price increase this time. 

    From 10:30 PM IST, viewers in India may watch the iPhone 15 announcement event live on YouTube, Apple's website, and the Apple TV app. Leaks suggest that the next iPhone 15 might go on sale on September 22 and that pre-orders will begin on September 15.

