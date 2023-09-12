Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Event 2023: Official website down ahead of launch, to get iPhone 15 series page soon

    The Apple Wonderlust event will kickstart tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The event is free to watch online. The livestream is available on the official Apple YouTube channel. For India-specific details, Apple will also update its Apple newsroom. 

    Apple Event 2023 Official website down ahead of launch to get iPhone 15 series page soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

    Apple's official website, including the India-specific website, has gone down for customers. The website will be available soon after the Wonderlust event.  There will be links to the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models on the redesigned website. There will also be Watch 9 series-specific sites. Customers can get India-specific price and availability choices once the website is up.

    The Apple Wonderlust event will kickstart tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The event is free to watch online. The livestream is available on the official Apple YouTube channel. For India-specific details, Apple will also update its Apple newsroom. 

    Also Read | Apple event 2023: X introduces new animation to 'Like' button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    At the event, we will see the debut of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. If we go by the leaks and rumours, Apple will also unveil the next-gen Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches.

    The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may also carry an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the back instead of the 12-megapixel camera. On the other hand, it's speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope camera for better portrait photos.

    A titanium body will probably be present in the Pro variants. In addition to greater durability, titanium may also aid in a lightweight design. A new shortcuts button could also appear on the board. The Action button was first included on the Apple Watch Ultra last year by Apple.

    Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it is "almost time." Apple's Wonderlust event is taking place directly from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

    Also Read | 'It's almost time': Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

     

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple event 2023 X introduces new animation to Like button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch gcw

    Apple event 2023: X introduces new animation to 'Like' button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    Its almost time Apple CEO Tim Cook tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch gcw

    'It's almost time': Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    iPhone 15 Pro to launch with 8GB RAM 1TB storage configuration gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro to launch with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage configuration?

    Apple event 2023 LIVE iPhone 15 series Apple Watch Series 9 more launch watch here gcw

    Apple event 2023 LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 & more to launch today | WATCH

    iPhone 15 series to launch today Here is how USB Type C may improve your life gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch today: Here's how USB-C may improve your life

    Recent Stories

    Apple event 2023 X introduces new animation to Like button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch gcw

    Apple event 2023: X introduces new animation to 'Like' button ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    Its almost time Apple CEO Tim Cook tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch gcw

    'It's almost time': Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    Exclusive Awaiting Ram Mandir's grand opening: Nripendra Misra reflects on milestones, challenges during construction snt

    Awaiting Ram Mandir's grand opening: Nripendra Misra reflects on milestones, challenges during construction

    Countdown to Ram Mandir's grand opening: Exclusive journey into construction progress, milestones and more snt

    Countdown to Ram Mandir's grand opening: Exclusive journey into construction progress, milestones and more

    Staying hydrated to managing stress: 7 ways to master Migraines ATG EAI

    Staying hydrated to managing stress: 7 ways to master Migraines

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon