    'It's almost time': Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet ahead of iPhone 15 series launch

    The event will open at 10:30pm IST with a speech from Cook. It will be held at the company's Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. “It's almost time! See ya soon!” Cook posted on X (formerly Twitter) in his first message ahead of the most awaited event.

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 9:54 PM IST

    Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said "it's almost time" and promised to meet fans "soon" in a message sent ahead of the Wonderlust 2023 event, which will start at 10:30 IST on Tuesday. “It's almost time! See ya soon!” Cook posted on X (formerly Twitter) in his first message nearly two hours before the event, which he will open with a keynote speech.

    The 62-year-old business executive's message included a picture of Apple Park, the company's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. The Apple Park-based Steve Jobs Theater, named after the tech giant's late CEO and co-founder, will host the event.

    The iPhone 15 series, the seventeenth iteration of Apple's flagship phone and the replacement for the iPhone 14 series from last September, is most likely to be unveiled at Wonderlust. There's a good chance that a lot of other goods will also be introduced at the launch.

    Apple is expected to bring a new set of colours to the iPhone family and moving to USB C charging for the models is getting another incentive as buyers will be able to pair it with colour-matching charging cables in the box.

    Apple is expected to provide an improved heart rate sensor on the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 which could finally get a black colour option. The company is also expected to power a new ultra-wideband chip for better device connectivity and range. 

    The Apple Wonderlust event on September 12 is not just going to focus on the hardware as the company will finally reveal the details for the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10 and more platforms for varied Apple products. The company will also share the release dates for these software.

