Apple is set to launch over 15 new products by the end of 2025, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, MacBooks with M5 chips, and potentially a new Vision Pro device.

Apple is preparing for one of its busiest fall seasons yet, with reports suggesting the company will release more than 15 new products by the end of 2025. This year, Apple will unveil a wide range of products, from new Mac computers and smart home appliances to revisions to its popular iPhone portfolio. Here's a thorough look at what Apple has planned for the upcoming months.

iPhone 17 series

With the release of the iPhone 17 series, Apple plans to reorganise its iPhone portfolio. A new variant named the iPhone 17 Air, which will emphasise a slimmer design and a more straightforward single-camera setup, may replace the conventional iPhone 17 Plus. The iPhone 17 Ultra, which is anticipated to include enhancements in photography capabilities, battery life, and overall performance, is most likely to replace the top-tier Pro Max model.

Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple's wearable technology is also receiving a significant boost this year. It is anticipated that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will include additional satellite capabilities, hypertension sensors, and 5G RedCap compatibility. With the addition of a high blood pressure detecting capability, the Apple Watch Series 11 will keep its present look. For improved performance, the Apple Watch SE 3 is probably going to include an upgraded S-class processor. Although its release date may be delayed until early 2026, the AirPods Pro 3 may also debut with enhanced noise reduction and a new H3 processor.

MacBooks and iPads

Additionally, Apple products using the next-generation M5 processor will be released this year. With Pro and Max models available, the MacBook Pro is anticipated to be the first to get the M5 CPU. Next year, the MacBook Air with M5 could be released. Additionally, iPads will be upgraded; the M5 iPad Pro may come with Apple's own C1 modem. An M3 Ultra chip may also be included in the initial version of the Mac Pro.

Other devices you can expect

Additionally, Apple could introduce an upgraded AirTag 2 with increased privacy and tracking precision. However, there are rumours that the second iteration of the Studio Display would use MiniLED technology. A Vision Pro gadget that uses the M5 chip is also being discussed; it may be released by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. The Pro Display XDR 2 is another potential release that may coincide with the debut of the new Mac Pro.