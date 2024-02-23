Apple's big bet on India pays off: iPhone sales surpass Europe, revenue soars to $8.7 billion in 2023

Apple's big bet on India is starting to pay dividends as the company's iPhone sales in the country surpassed those in any individual European Union country in the year 2023. "India represented 4% of iPhone shipments and revenue in 2023, up from just 1% five years ago. This compares to a 20% share in China, which declined slightly year-over-year," the Morgan Stanley report stated.

With a 39% increase in iPhone shipments to 9.2 million devices, India is now Apple's fifth-largest smartphone market. Because of this, Apple's iPhone market in India is bigger than that of any one nation in the European Union, such as Germany or France.

Which are best selling models?

India's strong iPhone growth is mostly due to consumers' growing desire for more expensive, high-capacity smartphones. With a 26% increase from 2021, the average iPhone sold in India last year has almost 260 GB of storage. The average selling price of iPhones in India increased by 2% to $940. With 86% of sales, the best-selling models were the iPhone 13, 14, and 15.

Although premium gadgets are being purchased by Indian consumers, Apple's approach of offering discounted earlier generation versions is also proving effective. As a result, Apple has increased overall iPhone sales and gained a larger share of the value-conscious Indian smartphone market.

India becomes better market than China

India is moving up the Apple ladder as a result of supply constraints and market saturation in China, where the rise of iPhones has stopped. This rise is driven by consumers' preference for high-end smartphones over the newest versions. This made it possible for Apple to profit from customer demand in a region where prices are crucial, like India.

Apple has been investing more in India recently; last year saw the introduction of its first retail locations. To keep up with demand, iPhone production in India has also been increasing gradually.

Morgan Stanley predicts that by 2032, Apple's income from India would reach $40 billion. The expansion in India is beneficial for a firm that is experiencing supply chain difficulties and market saturation in China.