Angry Bird, Shopsy, Clash of Clans among Google's best apps and games in India

The winners of this year's Google Play's Best award have been revealed by Google India. The prize honours the top Android applications and games available through Google Play. Different categories of applications received Google Play's Best of 2022 awards.

The Best app for Fun was Turnip - Talk, Chat, and Stream, and the Best app for Personal growth was Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring. The Best Everyday Essential App award went to Shopsy Shopping App by Flipkart, and the Best Apps for Good designation went to Khyaal: Senior Citizens App.

The top games on Google Play India in 2022 were also highlighted. The Best Multiplayer award went to Rocket League Sideswipe, and the Best "Pick up & Play" title went to Angry Birds Journey. The best indie game of 2022 was Dicey Dungeons, and the best ongoing app was Clash of Clans.

Google's press release also revealed the applications chosen by Indian consumers. The Users' Choice App of 2022 was the Shopsy Shopping App by Flipkart, while the Users' Choice Game of 2022 was Angry Birds Journey.

Google has also announced some noteworthy tabs for Chromebooks, tablets, and wearables. The winners were Todoist: to-do list & planner, Pocket: Save, Read, Grow., and BandLab - Music Making Studio.

According to Google, many consumers throughout the world, including those in India, who relied on digital solutions for a variety of requirements, 2022 was the start of the post-pandemic age. The company stated in a news statement that it had "once again seen applications that assisted individuals in different ways, including personal growth, everyday duties, artistic expression, and business objectives - while many experienced and immersed themselves in entire new worlds with wonderful games."