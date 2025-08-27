According to the Wall Street Journal, citing an internal memo, Whole Foods’ employees, mainly in the roles of marketing and merchandising, will have a month to review and evaluate their new titles, salaries, and benefits.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly looking to extend a new set of employment offers on Nov. 10 to Whole Foods’ U.S. corporate employees.

