Apple will host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 from 9 to 13 June. This year, AirPods could take center stage at the annual developer conference, which usually concentrates on software platforms like iOS and macOS. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple intends to add additional functions like hands-free camera controls and sleep detection to its AirPods, giving them a significant intelligence boost.

Apple WWDC 2025: What can you expect with AirPods?

According to the reports, Apple is experimenting with a number of new features that should improve how people interact with AirPods in daily situations without the need for additional hardware. Sleep auto-pause is apparently one of the noteworthy features in development. Currently, users must rely on manual sleep clocks or third-party solutions because many users fall asleep while listening to music or podcasts with their AirPods in.

Reports further suggest Apple is developing automated sleep detection to assist these users by pausing music when it detects that a user has fallen asleep. Although it's unclear if this feature would function on its own or need to be integrated with the Apple Watch, which now measures sleep, it would undoubtedly be useful for listeners before bed.

AirPods-based camera control is another function that is anticipated to attract notice. By pressing the stem of their AirPods, users may finally be able to take a picture with their iPhone or iPad. This feature has been sought for a long time and is comparable to how owners of Apple Watches can manage the iPhone camera or how earlier EarPods can activate the camera shutter with their inline remote.

According to rumors, Apple is reportedly investigating new head motions for easier control. Subtle head motions were included to the AirPods Pro 2 last year so users may accept or reject calls and notifications. According to the article, Apple now intends to extend similar gesture controls to control functions like Conversation Awareness, which automatically reduces the level of media while speaking. Users might just tilt their head or nod to continue playing or choose between modes without pushing or swiping the stem.

The report also teases an enhanced AirPods pairing mechanism for shared iPads, which is reportedly intended to simplify the process for students to swiftly pair their AirPods with school-owned iPads without having to navigate complicated Bluetooth settings.

Even while each of these features seems exciting, it's vital to remember that not all of them could be revealed or made available right once. Before releasing things more widely, Apple frequently tests them internally or with a small group of beta users.

Apple WWDC 2025: Other details

Software upgrades for iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26 are anticipated to be abundant during WWDC 2025. At 10:30 p.m. IST, the event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Apple's official website.