Apple’s popular AirPods 4 are getting a significant price drop during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, now available for Rs 9,999 after applying eligible bank offers and discounts. These are among the finest price-to-performance offers on Apple's wireless earbuds in recent years since they are the most recent generation of AirPods, not remnant stock or older models.

To be clear, these are not the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or AirPods Pro models. In the same sale, the Pro models will cost more (about Rs 15,499). The basic AirPods 4, which retail for Rs 9,999, have Apple's open-ear, tip-less design, which many consumers still like over earbuds with silicone tips.

Apple AirPods 4: Great design and comfort

Compared to previous iterations, the AirPods 4 provide a more streamlined and comfortable fit. Many users find them more pleasant for extended periods of time, particularly those who loathe in-ear silicone tips. Contrary to appearances, the improved design also remains firmly in place whether walking or doing modest travel.

Apple AirPods 4: Sound quality

The sound quality is one of the most significant improvements. With a high dynamic range amplifier and a proprietary low-distortion speaker, the AirPods 4—powered by Apple's H2 chip—offer enhanced clarity and powerful bass. Particularly on iPhones, features like Personalized Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ improve the audio experience even further.

Apple AirPods 4: Other features

Although there are no volume settings on the buds, you do get voice isolation, beam-forming microphones, personalized volume, and seamless Find My integration. In addition, they include IP68 dust and water protection and feature head gesture controls. The case extends the battery life to 30 hours, which is a respectable 5 hours each charge. Wireless charging is not supported, but a USB-C charging connector makes things more convenient.

If you own an iPhone. With their redesigned appearance, robust audio performance, and dependable Apple ecosystem connectivity, the AirPods 4 are a superb bargain at this pricing. Few earbuds compare to the overall style, comfort, and dependability of these AirPods, even though some less expensive models could have wireless charging or ANC.