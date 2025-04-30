Apple is gearing up for its 20th anniversary in 2027 with the highly anticipated iPhone Fold. Rumors suggest a book-style foldable design with a 7.8-inch primary display and a 5.5-inch cover display, potentially priced between $2000 and $2500.

Apple is making significant adjustments to its iPhone portfolio in preparation for its 20th anniversary in 2027. However, Apple's first foldable gadget, the iPhone Fold, is one of the most anticipated devices for 2027. According to reports, Apple has already developed designs for an iPhone Fold, including all the components needed to make the concept a reality.

We still have a long way to go until we see the iPhone Fold, but it has already begun to surface in rumors, offering us a sneak peek at how it will look. Here is all we currently know about the Apple foldable and when it could make its formal global debut, in case you have been waiting for one.

iPhone Fold: What can you expect?

Analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 20 and iPhone Fold series will be unveiled in 2027, in conjunction with Apple's 20th anniversary. Because of the drastic alterations, both models will be designed and produced in China. It was previously thought that the continuing trade battle between the US and China may cause the manufacturing to move to India. There is currently a significant market rift as a result of the US government's 145% increase in tariffs on China. Notwithstanding the issues, Apple is probably going to depend on China to manufacture the iPhone Fold.

Regarding the design and functionality of the iPhone Fold, it was stated that it will include a 5.5-inch cover display in addition to a 7.8-inch primary folding display. However, an in-display fingerprint scanner might not be supported by the display. It is currently thought to be a book-style fold that could still have a glass construction and a metallic glass hinge. The iPhone Fold could include one front-facing camera and two cameras on the back panel.

iPhone Fold: Expected price

The iPhone Fold is expected to cost between $2000 and $2500 (about Rs. 2,13,040), however it's too early to make any firm pricing predictions. Additionally, the iPhone Fol may begin manufacturing by the end of 2026. For this reason, we will have to wait a long time to see Apple's first foldable. Furthermore, there is no certainty that the foldable will be introduced globally.