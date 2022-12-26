Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Bill Gates said about Elon Musk's way of operating Twitter

    Elon Musk’s decision-making at Twitter is “seat-of-the-pants” style, according to Microsoft co-founder and the world's fourth richest person Bill Gates who is of the view that the fellow tech billionaire’s management style could increase polarisation on the platform. 

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Elon Musk's managerial style has come under fire from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who said that a "seat-of-the-pants" approach is "worsening digital polarisation." Because Musk is likely making judgements on his own or based on Twitter polls, he continued by saying that Twitter is "stirring things up," albeit not in the greatest way.

    Making choices "on the fly" refers to doing so without prior planning and relying instead on judgement and feelings. Although Musk may have planned some of the features before finalising the acquisition in late October, he has been relying on Twitter polls in recent weeks to make some significant adjustments.

    Users want Musk to step down as Twitter's CEO, and this covers his own future as well as the restoration of Donald Trump and Ye's previously suspended accounts (formerly Kanye West).

    Also Read | Famous YouTuber 'Mr Beast' asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO; Elon Musk responds

    Gates stated in an interview that social media sites should concentrate on lowering riots and address posts that spread false information on the safety of vaccines or masks, for example.

    When questioned about the difficulties Twitter is probably dealing with, he responded, "This one looks to be more ambiguous right now than it was even a year ago, so I wish I had the ultimate solution. The Twitter scenario is definitely agitating things, in my opinion. That you're sort of witnessing "seat of the pants" type behaviour rather than an objective set of measurements completed by a large number of individuals."

    Also Read | 'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    It's noteworthy that Gates had similar reservations about Musk earlier this year, before the official acquisition. The co-founder of Microsoft claimed that Musk may "worsen" the disinformation issue on Twitter during a gathering in May. He was mainly referring to Twitter's new 'speak your mind' approach, which could lead to misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Gates also touched up on that during the latest interview.

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he co-founded with his ex-wife, supports several of the initiatives that Gates expressed confidence about during the interview.

    Also Read: Elon Musk should resign! Latest poll shows 57.5% people wants him to step down

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
