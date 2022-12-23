Famous YouTuber 'Mr Beast' asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO; Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk recently started a poll asking people if he should step down as Twitter CEO. And since many users voted yes, Musk announced he will abide by his decision. Following Musk's hunt for a new CEO, YouTuber named Mr Beast asked if he can lead the platform.

Thousands of candidates are vying for the position of Twitter CEO, which is being sought after by billionaire Elon Musk. Jimmy Donaldson, often known as "Mr Beast," a popular YouTuber, was one of many that drew his attention.

In one of his recent tweets, Donaldson showed his interest in leading microblogging and social networking and asked if he can be the next tweet CEO. "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he wrote. “It’s not out of the question,” Elon Musk responded.

On YouTube, "Mr Beast" has 122 million subscribers, and he has over 16 million Twitter followers. One of the richest YouTubers in the world, he makes a lot of money.

In an interaction last December, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, before acquiring Twitter, had asked if he should quit his job and become a full-time influencer. One of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world, Mr Beast, reacted and offered to "coach" Musk on "how to get YouTube views."

On Tuesday, Musk declared that he will stick by the results of a Twitter poll asking whether or not he should step down as CEO. 57% of voters indicated he should resign, and he promised to respect that decision. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted.

Musk has only said that he would limit his own responsibilities to software and server engineering after "someone dumb enough" had taken over as CEO, offering little hints as to the kind of leader he is looking for.

