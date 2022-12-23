Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Famous YouTuber 'Mr Beast' asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO; Elon Musk responds

    Elon Musk recently started a poll asking people if he should step down as Twitter CEO. And since many users voted yes, Musk announced he will abide by his decision. Following Musk's hunt for a new CEO, YouTuber named Mr Beast asked if he can lead the platform.

    Famous YouTuber Mr Beast asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Thousands of candidates are vying for the position of Twitter CEO, which is being sought after by billionaire Elon Musk. Jimmy Donaldson, often known as "Mr Beast," a popular YouTuber, was one of many that drew his attention. 

    In one of his recent tweets, Donaldson showed his interest in leading microblogging and social networking and asked if he can be the next tweet CEO. "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he wrote. “It’s not out of the question,” Elon Musk responded.

    Also Read | 'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    On YouTube, "Mr Beast" has 122 million subscribers, and he has over 16 million Twitter followers. One of the richest YouTubers in the world, he makes a lot of money.

    In an interaction last December, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, before acquiring Twitter, had asked if he should quit his job and become a full-time influencer. One of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world, Mr Beast, reacted and offered to "coach" Musk on "how to get YouTube views."

    Also Read | Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO, but after finding replacement

    On Tuesday, Musk declared that he will stick by the results of a Twitter poll asking whether or not he should step down as CEO. 57% of voters indicated he should resign, and he promised to respect that decision. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted.

    Musk has only said that he would limit his own responsibilities to software and server engineering after "someone dumb enough" had taken over as CEO, offering little hints as to the kind of leader he is looking for.

    Also Read: Elon Musk should resign! Latest poll shows 57.5% people wants him to step down

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country gcw

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart - adt

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart

    Twitter is like a plane headed towards ground Elon Musk reveals firm has just USD 1 billion in cash gcw

    'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report - adt

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player ipl history as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 crore snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 cr

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ vma

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ

    16 army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon