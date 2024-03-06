Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature

    ChatGPT had launched a voice chat feature in September 2023, allowing users to communicate with the chatbot through spoken prompts. The new Read Aloud feature takes it a step further, enabling users to have written answers read out loud.

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    OpenAI has introduced a new Read Aloud feature for ChatGPT, allowing the chatbot to verbally deliver responses in five different voices.  They announced on X, formerly Twitter, “ChatGPT can now read responses to you.”

    In September 2023, ChatGPT introduced a voice chat function that let users interact with the chatbot by speaking commands to it. It goes one step further with the new Read Aloud function, which lets users have typed responses read aloud.

    Both the iOS/Android applications and the online version now have this capability. According to a report by The Verge, it can automatically identify the language being spoken in the discussion and supports 37 different languages. If desired, users can optionally configure ChatGPT to react vocally. The GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 both provide this capability.

    Here's how you can use this feature: 

    • Launch ChatGPT on your iOS device, Android phone, or web browser.
    • Type a text prompt in the language of your choice.
    • Give ChatGPT permission to respond to your prompt.
    • To choose the "Read Aloud" option, tap and hold the ChatGPT answer.
    • The ChatGPT verbal answer can be played, paused, fast-forwarded, or rewinded using the controls that show at the top of the screen for the Read Aloud player.

    You may access the Read Aloud player by tapping and holding the text if you're using ChatGPT on your mobile device. The Read Aloud option on the online version is shown by a speaker icon beneath the text. All it takes to listen to the response is to click on this button.

    For customers who want to hear the answers to their inquiries while they're on the go, this function is really helpful.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohammad Saudi Arabia's first male humanoid robot, debuts at DeepFest (WATCH)

    Mohammad, Saudi Arabia's first male humanoid robot, debuts at DeepFest (WATCH)

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update gcw

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more

    BGMI future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon AJR

    BGMI's future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon

    Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet gcw

    'Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet

    Recent Stories

    Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her ATG

    'Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters avv

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters

    cricket Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test osf

    Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons anr

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon