5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature

OpenAI has introduced a new Read Aloud feature for ChatGPT, allowing the chatbot to verbally deliver responses in five different voices. They announced on X, formerly Twitter, “ChatGPT can now read responses to you.”

Both the iOS/Android applications and the online version now have this capability. According to a report by The Verge, it can automatically identify the language being spoken in the discussion and supports 37 different languages. If desired, users can optionally configure ChatGPT to react vocally. The GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 both provide this capability.

Here's how you can use this feature:

Launch ChatGPT on your iOS device, Android phone, or web browser.

Type a text prompt in the language of your choice.

Give ChatGPT permission to respond to your prompt.

To choose the "Read Aloud" option, tap and hold the ChatGPT answer.

The ChatGPT verbal answer can be played, paused, fast-forwarded, or rewinded using the controls that show at the top of the screen for the Read Aloud player.

You may access the Read Aloud player by tapping and holding the text if you're using ChatGPT on your mobile device. The Read Aloud option on the online version is shown by a speaker icon beneath the text. All it takes to listen to the response is to click on this button.



For customers who want to hear the answers to their inquiries while they're on the go, this function is really helpful.