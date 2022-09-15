Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '403 error' for many users after Apple website suffers global outage: Report

    Users planning to pre-order Apple's new iPhone 14 series may be affected by the issues. According to some users, the website and images are not fully loading. A '403 error' was also reported by some users. The Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on Friday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Apple's website is reportedly unavailable to some users worldwide. According to some users, the website and images are not fully loading. Some users also reported receiving a '403 error.'

    Early morning, Twitter buzzed with users tweeting their problems while accessing Apple's website. Users who intend to pre-order the new Apple iPhone 14 series may be affected by the issues. The Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale on Friday.

    On Twitter user said, "The Apple website is 403, while the Apple UK website is 404." "This is where they announce that the iPhone 14 announcement was incomplete, including USB-C and 100W fast charge /s."

    "The URL https://apple.com/ios/ios-16/features/ returns a 404 error. It appears that Apple wishes to keep the features hidden. Another user tweeted, "#iOS16 #404 #apple."

    The Cupertino-based technology behemoth unveiled several high-end products, including the latest iPhone 14 series, on September 7. Apple dropped the mini version in favour of four 14-series variants, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    The iPhone 14 is $79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus is $89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, starts at $1,29,900, while the Pro Max starts at $1,39,900. The Pro series includes several high-end features, such as a 48-megapixel camera and a screen that is always in low-power mode.

    Apple also debuted its new smartwatches, including the larger and more rugged Ultra model. This model features a larger screen and a new button that gives users quick physical control over various functions. It also has a larger battery that can keep it in low-power mode for up to 60 hours. It also tracks your body temperature and detects crashes, among other things.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
