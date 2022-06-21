Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Earlier Today, a temporary outage at Cloudflare, a prominent CDN for many businesses, brought down many websites worldwide, leaving many unreachable to the public. Among them were Discord, Canva, Streamyard, and even the official website of London-based firm Nothing.

    Cloudflare quickly confirmed the disruption with a tweet and said it was working on a solution. For the most part, the problem appears to have been rectified for the affected websites.

     

    Several websites, including Streamyard, Canva, and the Nothing website, are now functioning after being down for a short time. Due to the outage, most users could not access these websites and their related individual pages, which resulted in a "500 Internal Server Error."

    Several people on social media expressed dissatisfaction with the outage, which affected various services, including Discord, Canva, and NordVPN. Down Detector's servers for games such as Minecraft and Valorant were also down owing to the problem.

    DownDetector reported outages for various websites, including Discord, Zerodha, Shopify, Amazon Web Services, Twitter, Canva, and even prominent battle royale and open-world games Valorant and Genshin Impact.

    Udemy, Splunk, Quora, and Crunchyroll were unavailable among the other sites. The majority of these websites are now available to users. 

    Cloudflare's content delivery network (CDN) is used by a significant number of websites and services all over the world. Cloudflare has surpassed competitors such as Akamai and Amazon CloudFront in the global CDN market, according to research by Web technology survey firm W3Techs. The dominance, on the other hand, is the cause of the widespread outage.

