Here's how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally

The Microsoft Teams video conferencing programme is experiencing widespread outages. Microsoft has recognised the problem and stated that it is being addressed, but customers are still having difficulty using the video conferencing programme. There were hundreds of outage complaints for Microsoft Teams in the early hours of Thursday, July 21, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

The number of outage complaints has been increasing since around 7 a.m. on Thursday, and customers are still experiencing problems with the video conferencing programme. According to Downdetector, 50% of outage reports are for the app, 34% are for the server connection, and 17% are for login troubles. Microsoft stated in a tweet from the Microsoft 365 Status twitter handle that it has identified the problem and is working on a solution.

"We've received complaints of people being unable to access or utilise Microsoft Teams. We're looking into the problem," initially, the organisation stated. However, Microsoft later tweeted, "We've established that a recent deployment featured a failed link to an internal storage service, resulting in impact. To reduce the effect, we are striving to redirect traffic to a healthy service."

It is still unknown how long the outage will endure, as people continue to report problems on Twitter and other social media sites. The Downdetector live outage map reveals that the outage is worldwide and not limited to a single location. Microsoft's video conferencing software is causing problems for users in India, the United States, and other regions of the world.

Here's how social media reacted: