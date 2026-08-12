Sri Lanka announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India. Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side, and Niroshan Dickwella makes his return as wicketkeeper in the absence of the injured Kusal Mendis.

Dickwella returns, de Silva to lead

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella making his return to the Test side, according to Cricinfo.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team, with Kamindu Mendis appointed his deputy. Dickwella has been included as the wicketkeeper in the absence of Kusal Mendis, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to injury. Batter Pathum Nissanka has also not been included in the squad.

Squad Composition

The batting lineup features Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha. Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha form part of the spin department, while the pace attack comprises Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, according to Cricinfo.

Series Details and WTC Standing

The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. Sri Lanka is at sixth, with a win, a draw and two losses.

Full Squads for SL vs IND 1st Test

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. (ANI)