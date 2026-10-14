Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza eyes the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by his country, as a chance to showcase its beauty and hospitality. The veteran all-rounder sees it as a personal blessing to play a home World Cup near his career's end.

Zimbabwe stalwart Sikandar Raza is eyeing a chance to shine in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, co-hosted by his country alongside South Africa and Namibia. He also feels that the tournament will offer a special opportunity for his country to showcase its cricketing culture, hospitality and natural beauty to the world.

The tournament, co-hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia, begins on 2 October, 2027. All three hosts are among the 10 teams that have already secured qualification for the 14-team event. Raza, who turned 40 this year, sees the tournament as a significant milestone in his own career and an opportunity to represent Zimbabwe on one of cricket’s biggest stages.

“From a collective point of view, I do think the world really needs to see what Africa has to offer: the beauty, the crowd, the vibe and everything that we have to offer in Zimbabwe, especially," he said, as quoted by ICC during the launch of a mobile cricket game. "The world deserves to see it. For people who will find time to travel to Zimbabwe to watch the World Cup, it will be an unforgettable experience,” he added.

A Personal Blessing and National Showcase

Playing a World Cup at home also carries personal significance for the veteran all-rounder, who acknowledged he is approaching the latter stages of his international career. “Every cricketer dreams of having retired or to retire after a World Cup. The fact that I am coming to the end of my career as well, so to have an opportunity to play a home World Cup is certainly a blessing for me from a personal point of view,” he added.

In 159 ODIs, Raza has made 4,704 runs at an average of 37.33, with seven centuries and 26 fifties in 150 innings and has also taken 98 wickets at an average of 44.34. He is one of Zimbabwe's most decorated all-format cricketers.

Despite the occasion, Raza is realistic about the advantage Zimbabwe can expect from playing at home. While the team will have the support of local crowds, he does not necessarily expect the usual home conditions to provide a major edge at an ICC tournament.

New Victoria Falls Venue a Major Attraction

Zimbabwe will play their league matches in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, where the newly built Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium will offer a distinctive setting for international cricket. Raza believes the Victoria Falls venue could be a major attraction for travelling supporters, with the experience extending well beyond the cricket itself.

“What we expect from Victoria Falls, as much as cricket is important, but I think outside cricket, beautiful sightings, a peaceful sleep because you can hear the falls, a lovely sunset, and some great human beings and a hospitable environment for everyone,” he said.

Tournament Format and Preparations

The Zimbabwe captain also welcomed the proposed tournament format, which will see the 14 teams begin in a preliminary round before the leading sides progress into the next stage. The competition will then move into the Super Seven phase before the knockout rounds.

“I quite like the Super Seven idea. I think the teams that play well deserve to have more games at the World Cup,” Raza said. He also credited Zimbabwe Cricket for arranging opportunities for the national team to gain valuable match practice ahead of the tournament, including fixtures beyond the board’s Future Tours Programme.

“When it comes to Zimbabwe and the fixtures, if you look at our FTP, our board has done really well to find fixtures from here and there outside our FTP programme as well. Zimbabwe Cricket has gone up and beyond for their players to play more games to be ready for whichever fixture,” he added.

Path to the World Cup

After going up against Australia at home in September, Zimbabwe have a busy period of preparation ahead, with a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan, followed by a three-match ODI series in India in January 2027. At the World Cup, Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group A alongside Afghanistan, Pakistan, Australia, India and a qualifying team from Super Series (Qualifier A ). They are scheduled to begin their campaign against Qualifier A on October 9. (ANI)