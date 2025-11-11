Zimbabwe announced its 15-member squad for the T20I tri-series in Pakistan, with uncapped pacer Newman Nyamhuri replacing the injured Blessing Muzarabani. Sikandar Raza will lead the team, which also features a returning Brendan Taylor.

Uncapped quick Newman Nyamhuri replaces injured pacer Blessing Muzarabani as Zimbabwe announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan, which also features Sri Lanka. This series will be a prepations for all three teams for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place next year in India and Sri Lanka, as reported by ICC.

Squad Details and Key Players

The squad sees just one change from the group that recently faced Afghanistan in a home series. The player who misses out on the squad is Muzarabani, who has been ruled out due to a back injury, and Nyamhuri has been announced as his replacement for the series Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side, which features experienced names including Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, and veteran Brendan Taylor, who makes a return to the national setup.

Zimbabwe will play hosts, Pakistan in the tri-series opener on 17 November in Rawalpindi, as reported by ICC.

Path to the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe etched their place as one of the 20 teams at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka, after completing a flawless run to win the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier.

Zimbabwe's schedule

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan - 17 November, Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - 19 November, Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan - 23 November, Lahore.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - 25 November, Lahore.

Final - 29 November, Lahore.

Zimbabwe squad for T20I tri-series

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor. (ANI)