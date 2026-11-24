Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster closing ceremony in Ahmedabad, praising police personnel for balancing duty with sports and promoting the Fit India campaign for a healthier nation.

CM Bhupendra Patel Addresses 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the closing ceremony of the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026–27, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. He expressed immense pleasure seeing police personnel compete as athletes while maintaining their professional duties.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the event realizes the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision. He noted that under PM Narendra Modi's guidance, Gujarat has become a hub for national and international sports, preparing to host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

CM Patel emphasized that sports foster resilience, quick decision-making, and team spirit among police. He praised the 251 women police personnel participating, calling it a significant step for women's empowerment. He also reiterated the police's commitment to a 'Drug-Free India' and a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

CRPF emerged as the overall badminton champion, while Mizoram Police were runners-up. Manipur and Uttar Pradesh Police secured top honors in the table tennis championships. The event saw participation from 1,000 players across 38 teams nationwide.